Kristanne Heaton: Our diversity enriches us

Regarding the letter to the editor where the author lamented the diversity of America … um … really?

What is this, 1950, or actually 1850? I hate to even respond to a letter that ends with a paranoid conspiracy theory about us all being subjugated by an imaginary legion of worldwide super villains, but I can't just let this one sit out there with my silence being an assumed assent.

I'm sure we all recognize this excerpt: "All men are created equal, and endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights." Starting with the abolition of slavery, and continuing with various Civil Rights Acts, the United States has increasingly come to grips with the fact that these inalienable rights we love so much — our freedoms, as laid out in the Constitution — belong to all people, regardless of the color of their skin, the language they speak, or the religion they profess.

It is disappointing to see a letter printed in 2018 showing that some people still think that the freedoms of America only apply to white, English speakers with a European heritage. Does sharing this great American experiment lessen it?

I think most agree it actually enriches it, and I am so thankful for American diversity!

Kristanne Heaton

Nevada City