Kristanne Heaton: Bulk of meeting disruptions caused by anti-CRT people

I thought the Nov. 12 article about the high school board meeting where a group spoke against critical race theory gave the impression that the board had to suddenly recess the meeting because both sides were being disruptive. However, the disruption was entirely caused by an anti-CRT person who began to pace back and forth right in front of the board’s tables, yelling. Yhroughout the meeting, multiple anti-CRT people approached the board’s table, even getting physically behind the tables to talk to the board members face to face.

Thankfully the Nevada Union assistant principals were there and they quickly placed themselves between the anti-CRT people. Not once did a member of the other side — the side that came to show support for diversity and equity in education — ever approach the board physically.

Certainly, yelling interrupted the proceedings probably 15 to 20 times. But only one of those times was the yelling from the pro-equity/diversity side. Literally, every other time was the anti-CRT people.

So, yes, you could say that both sides were disruptive. But one side yelled once, and the anti-CRT side yelled many times, tried to take over the meeting by standing in front of the board, and physically approached the board members during the meeting.

Kristanne Heaton





Nevada City