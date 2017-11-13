Lindy Schasiepen: Kitchen Tour a success

Thank you to everyone who participated in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County's first Annual Kitchen Tour. Home owners, guests, volunteers, sponsors and of course KNCO — everyone contributed to a wonderful and successful fundraiser. Last Saturday was rainy but you would never have known it by the sunny smiles on everyone's faces! Thank you all, on behalf of children in our community.

Lindy Schasiepen

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County

http://www.bigsofnc.org