Kirsten Dees: Changing your mind is not a bad thing

I want you to know that it’s OK to change your mind. It’s OK to be vaccine-hesitant or anti-vax and decide to change your course of action. Changing your mind does not make you a fraud or a failure. It makes you a human who has spent the past 18 months watching a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic unfold before your very eyes.

Now you get to take all the information you have gained over the past year and a half and make a decision that may be different from the one you made five months ago.

Our COVID-19 response has been wound impossibly tight to our political identities. But what if instead of using this pandemic to hold even tighter to our ideologies, we used it as an opportunity to hold tighter to our humanity?

To look at our parents, our grandparents, our partners, our children, our friends, our neighbors, and our colleagues and decide — on purpose — to get the vaccine so that we can, quite literally, save lives.

I often wonder how differently we would have handled COVID-19 if it had affected more children from the start. With the Delta variant ripping through our communities, school starting, and the regular cold and flu season looming in the not so distant future, my fear is that we will soon find out.





The only thing that matters is what we do moving forward so if there is any part of you that is considering getting vaccinated, consider this your sign.

Kirsten Dees

Grass Valley