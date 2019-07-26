Kimberly Parker: Thanks for pitching in with Starry, Starry Nights
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation would like to give kudos to the Nevada Union High School football players and cheerleaders who helped us clean up after our annual Starry, Starry Nights fundraiser event. They made quick work of some huge jobs.
Additional kudos to Marty Lombardi and the Nevada Union High School coaches and parents who helped organize the effort.
We are very grateful.
Kimberly Parker
Grass Valley
