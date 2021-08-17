Kim Cote: Mine is a terrible idea
It’s wrong to open a mine for 80 years in beautiful Grass Valley. Peaceful neighborhoods, clean air and clean water are the good life. Gold corrupts and is responsible for death and destruction.
It does nothing to save our species. The jury is out, we must stop pillaging our planet without regard for living systems. From indigenous people to the dust bowl to the suffocating salmon, we have done enough damage.
The marketing brochure sent out by the mining company is an offense. It’s a fantasy, lacking facts rooted in our reality. It will not be an economic engine. How gullible do they think we are? We are in a shift to remote work across the business and IT spectrum. We already don’t have enough workers to fill construction jobs, so we don’t need more industrial jobs.
This is a huge risk, as some involved in this terrible idea already have a bad track record, and they don’t have the funds to pay for the damages.
Don’t be fooled, mining is not clean. This is what happens when corporations take over the world, and woo us for our resources. What right do they have to ruin our world?
Kim Cote
Grass Valley
