Key questions

Republicans, one big lie after another: Where is the GOP health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act that the Republicans trashed? Millions of Americans want to know! And where is the big beautiful infrastructure fix that Donald Trump, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell promised? And when are the Republican "guns everywhere" gang going to do something about the merchants of death and the fatalities that their guns cause?

The Republican infrastructure plan is an obvious scam. The Republican health care plan … what a joke … let's ask the millions of Americans who will suffer through their dime store alternative.

There is hope when it comes to the slaughter of our kids by guns. In Virginia, the National Rifle Association backed 13 GOP State House candidates and Republican Ed Gillespie for governor. Twelve of those candidates lost (the 13th won on a coin toss), and Gillespie got trounced. At state and local levels, gun control advocates have been able to pass measures that the Republican controlled Congress has failed to enact. While the big picture remains murky, parts of the solution are coming into view.

Ron Lowe

Nevada City