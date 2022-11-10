Kevin Ross: Music in the Mountains thanks the community

Everyone at Music in the Mountains (MIM) would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every organization and community member who attended the Nevada County Community Volunteer Fair hosted by Wendy Willoughby and the Center for Nonprofit Leadership (CNL) at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on Saturday, November 5th. The event was run with professionalism and truly showcased the incredible talent and dedication to wonderful causes in our community. From providing children’s music education to stewarding wildlife rescue, from ensuring food security to supporting vital healthcare, from fostering kittens to adopting dogs, more than 40 nonprofit organizations joined together to offer volunteer options for the people of Nevada County to do more good.

It was a truly inspiring event and all of us in attendance were reminded why Nevada County is such a wonderful place to live. We hope that everyone in our community will join together to support their favorite cause.

At Music in the Mountains, we are gearing up for “Giving Tuesday,” an annual day of generosity which takes place each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving—this year on November 29th. We know that your time, your talent, and your treasure are precious gifts. We hope that everyone in our community finds a cause to love and gives generously.

Again, thanks to CNL for exhibiting our wonderful nonprofit organizations and thank you to the community members who support us.

Kevin Ross

Operations Manager, MIM

Grass Valley