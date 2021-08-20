Kevin Rhodes: Maskless at the fair — surely a new surge is coming

I was shocked to see so many of my fellow residents attending the Nevada County Fair unmasked, but more disappointed in Nevada County leaders who allowed this event go forward unrestricted. Nobody I saw in photos was wearing a mask. No mandates and no proof of testing or vaccination were required.

I just learned of people who were COVID-19 positive, but in attendance anyway. What has happened to us? Have we rotted so much from the inside that we no longer care about each other?

If you are drunk and kill someone, it’s called involuntary vehicular manslaughter and the penalties are severe. If you are COVID-19 positive and expose someone knowingly to a virus that has killed nearly 650,000 Americans, there’s no punishment. What is the difference?

Why was this event allowed knowing in advance that the variant is surging in our county?

Are we now immune to performing the most basic principles of decency and social responsibility?





We will have a new surge in a few days. That surge and the potential deaths surrounding it clearly fall on fair organizers, the Health Department and those willfully irresponsible enough to expose others to this disease. We should be ashamed.

Kevin Rhodes

Grass Valley