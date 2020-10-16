Kevin McAuliffe: Rich Johansen and his trees
On Sept. 21, the League of Women Voters held a forum for Districts 3 and 5 of the NID Board. My understanding was that this forum was intended to discuss issues within these two divisions of the Nevada Irrigation District.
I was confused when Mr. Johansen made a reference to having to take out 2,000 trees due to the lack of water. In researching the subject, I found that Mr. Johansen does not have agricultural trees on his Nevada County farm.
In Penn Valley he grows winter squash, melons and peppers on a 33-acre site. His current water deal of six miner’s inches at a cost of $72 per year should be sufficient for this small site and crop. Mr. Johansen may serve the voting public better by discussing what is happening in Nevada County, not on his Orland 77-acre ranch that is in Orland Municipal Water District.
Kevin McAuliffe
Penn Valley
