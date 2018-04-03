Kevin Lee: Thankful for Sierra Roots’ efforts on winter shelter
April 3, 2018
A tremendous amount of thankfulness and gratitude should be given to Sierra Roots, volunteers, and Nevada City for opening up their doors to the "houseless" during winter storms.
The most praise should be given to Keith Cantrell (vice president of Sierra Roots), who conducts an orchestra of people, food and bedding — while managing the volunteers and guests at the warming shelter with a delicate yet strong hand.
Kudos, Mr. Cantrell, kudos.
Kevin Lee
Grass Valley
