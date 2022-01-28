Kerstin Ronsiek: Support live performances

Experiencing good live music in a setting where it is celebrated made for a wonderful evening last Friday. Classic Albums Live at Center for the Arts did a marvelous job of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s music, and the audience responded with enthusiasm. It was a beautiful communication to be immersed in.

Do yourself a favor and check out the live performances that are starting to happen more at different venues in our wonderful community. We need these performers and the venues.

Have you visited Nevada Theatre lately? The murals in there will immediately envelop you in magic and enhance whatever performance ahead. Live music inspires and puts smiles on our faces, it affirms that life and living needs to be shared and celebrated in all its color.

Kerstin Ronsiek

San Juan Ridge