Kent Rasmussen: Less for more

As a long-term subscriber I have seen The Union go from a seven day afternoon newspaper to a five day delivery minus the sports section. I know everyone is forced to cut back to survive, but what comes next; a four day paper sans obituaries?

I used to subscribe full time to The Chronicle and The Bee but they, too, have cut back everywhere while raising subscription prices. Will The Union eventually portray mannequins wandering the streets of Nevada City and Grass Valley like our NFL teams with portraits? If this cut in sports is permanent, sadly I will stop subscribing to The Union.

Kent Rasmussen

Grass Valley

Editor’s note: The newspapers and all local news media are struggling along with many of the businesses they serve, and we’re all forced in the meantime to focus on what matters most to most readers that we alone can deliver. But pandemics pass, economies recover, and some of us will continue again with enough support. When local sports start up again, we’ll be there too.