Kent Miller: One cigarette butt could be the end of us
I live in Alta Sierra. Yesterday while walking my dog I saw a fresh cigarette butt on the side of the road near our house. On today’s two mile walk, I specifically looked for cigarette butts and found 43 of them (on one side of the road).
I think most or all are thrown out car windows. Most look old, but a few look only a day or two old.
It really bothers me that my house, community and county could be destroyed from this type of act.
I would hope that smokers would consciously refrain from flipping butts out the window, especially now that we are in wildfire season. Please think about getting a mason, or jelly jar with a lid and putting it in one of your vehicles cup holders and using it, rather than the road side as a butt holder.
Kent Miller
Alta Sierra
