Kent Miller: Description of Firewood Program’s stolen trailer

As a member of the Senior Firewood Program I would like to add to the description of the stolen trailer as it is a bit unique in its design. The box is 4 feet wide and 10 feet long, and with the add-on wire mesh racks, the sides are 5 feet high. It is a dump trailer with only a single axle. Most trailers in that size class are wider, with shorter sides and are double axle. The trailer also has a tool box welded to the front of the frame, and had Senior Firewood decals on both sides. I’ve never seen another trailer on the road that looks like this one.

It may sound trivial, but if you could only see the heartfelt smiles on all the senior grandmothers and grandfathers that have received a free load of wood from this trailer, you would realize the impact it has had on our entire community.

Kent Miller

Grass Valley