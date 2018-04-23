Kent Gallagher: Vote for John Foster

I encourage you to support John Foster for sheriff. As police chief of Grass Valley for 17 years he has proven experience and has had abundant opportunity to interface with the sheriff concerning all of the issues that help create a secure community for all. I

'm very impressed that his competent leadership for 17 years has precluded the kind of incidents that have plagued so many other law enforcement agencies — corruption, discrimination and illegal acts by police personnel.

Given the complexity of the job and difficulties of managing a large number of employees this should be a huge source of pride for John and the community.

Additionally, as I have been a Big Brother in the Big Brother Big Sister program I appreciate his contribution as a board member.

Please consider voting for John.

Kent Gallagher

Grass Valley