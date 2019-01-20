Kent Gallagher: Help the homeless; lessen our fire danger

One thing we can do about wildfires is to effectively deal with homelessness. The 49er fire in 1988 was accidentally ignited by a homeless veteran.

Even if you are a citizen who wouldn't otherwise spend tax dollars to aid the homeless I think we can all agree that there is a need to get the homeless out of our forests where they frequently use campfires to avoid grave discomfort or death. It makes so much more sense to spend a few million dollars now than to lose your home or our entire community.

Plus, of course, dealing effecting with this issue means less taxpayer dollars for policing, social services and medical expenses.

So even if you don't have concern for the homeless I encourage you to think selfishly and encourage our government officials to protect all of us by spending the necessary funds.

Kent Gallagher

Grass Valley