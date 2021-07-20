Kent Gallagher: Burn piles in fire season

What’s up with these crazy illegal burn piles? It’s summer in California. The Union isn’t following up on these stories.

Are these criminals even being prosecuted? Are the district attorney and fire marshal protecting our community where we are most vulnerable?

Every one of us is at the mercy of our most irresponsible citizens. At a minimum these folks need to be charged with a felony and spend significant time in our jail. The Union and our officials need to be accountable to you and me.

Kent Gallagher

Grass Valley