Kent Gallagher: Burn piles in fire season
What’s up with these crazy illegal burn piles? It’s summer in California. The Union isn’t following up on these stories.
Are these criminals even being prosecuted? Are the district attorney and fire marshal protecting our community where we are most vulnerable?
Every one of us is at the mercy of our most irresponsible citizens. At a minimum these folks need to be charged with a felony and spend significant time in our jail. The Union and our officials need to be accountable to you and me.
Kent Gallagher
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Kathryn Gerwig: Mine concerns understated
Benjamin Mossman, president and CEO, Rise Gold Corp., met on July 16, 2020, for questions about the Idaho-Maryland Mine. These included ones about water pollution. The noise on a continuing basis may be legally low…