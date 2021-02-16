 Kent and Anna Rees: Hospital efficiently administers vaccines | TheUnion.com
Kent and Anna Rees: Hospital efficiently administers vaccines

Letters Letters |

Kent and Anna Rees

Congratulations to our Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on an outstanding opening day, Feb. 5, for COVID-19 vaccinations.

We were in and out of the hospital in a half hour, directed and escorted by well trained staff, everyone patient and helpful. It could not have been better organized or more efficient, while serving 300 people in one day.

You guys made it look easy, but we know that lots of work and planning went into this. Thank you so much.

Nevada City

Letters
