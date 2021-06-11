Kenly Weills: Outrage to paint over street art
On May 29, I watched Nevada City’s amazing caretaker Miriam Morris starting to paint a river on Commercial Street’s pavement. Well-planted containers added to the beautification finally coming to a street that had been dug up and hammered for years.
As the days progressed, so did Miriam’s river. Soon it came alive with a current, rocks and fish — a wonderfully picturesque addition to what had become a dreary street block.
So I was truly horrified when the city buried Miriam’s art under a layer of black paint on the morning of Nevada City’s Art Walk, thereby adding insult to the injury of obliterating Miriam’s worthy effort. Really? How could this be?
Was it because Miriam lacked a permit to beautify that battered stretch of pavement? Does she require a permit whenever she picks up trash? Has she needed a permit to plant, trim, sweep, rake, weed and water to beautify our parks, our plazas and the U.S. Post Office’s environs?
Scores of cigarette butts, discarded masks and assorted trash — including feces — would blemish our town were it not for Miriam’s selfless efforts.
What a slap in the face to one who has generously given her labor, talent and energy daily for many years, just to beautify this town — for free! Unbelievable. Who is responsible for this outrage?
