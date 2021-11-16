Ken Johnson: Teaching facts leads to well-informed opinions
I taught history for 38 years, and I still care deeply about public education. No one has seen the ethnic studies curriculum because each school district must develop their own. High schools will start offering these courses in four years. You trust your children with your local educators. You can trust them to develop this curriculum.
It is crucial that students learn how people of every background face challenges, overcome them and make contributions to American society. We study history so as not to repeat the mistakes of the past. Isn’t that what we tell our own children? We can all learn from our mistakes, not only as individuals, but as a nation.
When I taught history, I presented the facts and then asked students for their opinions, which led to a robust discussion. Listening to others is a skill that needs to be taught and practiced just like public speaking, but I also taught the facts needed to support each individual’s opinion.
Part of loving your country is wanting to make it the best that it can be. In order to do that, we have to be honest with ourselves about our flaws, past or present.
Ken Johnson
Lake of the Pines
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Ken Johnson: Teaching facts leads to well-informed opinions
I taught history for 38 years, and I still care deeply about public education. No one has seen the ethnic studies curriculum because each school district must develop their own. High schools will start offering…