Ken Johnson: Teaching facts leads to well-informed opinions

I taught history for 38 years, and I still care deeply about public education. No one has seen the ethnic studies curriculum because each school district must develop their own. High schools will start offering these courses in four years. You trust your children with your local educators. You can trust them to develop this curriculum.

It is crucial that students learn how people of every background face challenges, overcome them and make contributions to American society. We study history so as not to repeat the mistakes of the past. Isn’t that what we tell our own children? We can all learn from our mistakes, not only as individuals, but as a nation.

When I taught history, I presented the facts and then asked students for their opinions, which led to a robust discussion. Listening to others is a skill that needs to be taught and practiced just like public speaking, but I also taught the facts needed to support each individual’s opinion.

Part of loving your country is wanting to make it the best that it can be. In order to do that, we have to be honest with ourselves about our flaws, past or present.

Ken Johnson





Lake of the Pines