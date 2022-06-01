Ken Johnson: Stop blaming Biden

Forbes magazine reported on May 6: “In its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022, Shell reported a net income of $9.13 billion — nearly triple of the $3.2 billion reported in the same quarter last year — beating out its previous record from 2008. The massive profit comes despite the company having to write down $3.9 billion for its decision to exit operations in Russia following the invasion.”

The magazine went on with the Shell official press release: “The war in Ukraine is first and foremost a human tragedy, but it has also caused significant disruption to global energy markets … We have been engaging with governments, our customers and suppliers to work through the challenging implications and provide support and solutions where we can.”

Support and solutions? It’s human greed that is taking advantage of the Ukraine war. Greed is causing high oil prices.

According to the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, on March 8: “The U.S. is the world’s single largest producer of crude oil.”

Also on March 8, The Atlantic reported: “Since 2018, the United States has been the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas.”

Stop blaming Biden.

Ken Johnson

Auburn