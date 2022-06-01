Ken Johnson: Stop blaming Biden
Forbes magazine reported on May 6: “In its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022, Shell reported a net income of $9.13 billion — nearly triple of the $3.2 billion reported in the same quarter last year — beating out its previous record from 2008. The massive profit comes despite the company having to write down $3.9 billion for its decision to exit operations in Russia following the invasion.”
The magazine went on with the Shell official press release: “The war in Ukraine is first and foremost a human tragedy, but it has also caused significant disruption to global energy markets … We have been engaging with governments, our customers and suppliers to work through the challenging implications and provide support and solutions where we can.”
Support and solutions? It’s human greed that is taking advantage of the Ukraine war. Greed is causing high oil prices.
According to the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, on March 8: “The U.S. is the world’s single largest producer of crude oil.”
Also on March 8, The Atlantic reported: “Since 2018, the United States has been the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas.”
Stop blaming Biden.
Ken Johnson
Auburn
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Ken Johnson: Stop blaming Biden
Forbes magazine reported on May 6: “In its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022, Shell reported a net income of $9.13 billion — nearly triple of the $3.2 billion reported in the same…