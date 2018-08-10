Ken Getz: Paying it forward by ‘paying what you can’
August 10, 2018
On July 19, Sierra Stages presented its production of "James and the Giant Peach" at the Nevada Theatre in its first "Pay What You Can" performance.
Children of all ages enjoyed the musical, and they paid what they could afford for the performance. The event was made possible through the generous grant from the Community Players Trust.
Everyone at Sierra Stages would like to thank Community Players Trust for their support, and for making the underwritten performance possible.
Ken Getz
Grass Valley
