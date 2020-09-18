Ken Davis: Facts, reason and logic
Robert Strep’s comments about the protests and destruction in our major cities is amazingly accurate and realistic, supported by considerable fact. The problem with using facts, reason and logic with those intent on converting our constitutional republic to socialism is, it is the opposite to their agenda. We are making the mistake of expecting adherence to typical American values. They are not.
Ken Davis
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User