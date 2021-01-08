Ken and Bonnie West: Acts of kindness
On Jan. 4, my husband took a bad fall in the Holiday Market’s parking lot in Penn Valley, in a driving rain storm. When he fell he caused me to also fall. I was able to get up and cover him with an umbrella. Before I could call 911, two or three wonderful gentleman came to our rescue. They were able to pick him up put him back in the transporter and wheel him over to our car and put him in the car.
Fortunately we were not badly hurt. We can’t thank these men enough for their kindness and consideration. One gentleman even offered to drive us home! Our eternal thanks for living in such a great area of kind, thoughtful people.
Ken and Bonnie West
Grass Valley
