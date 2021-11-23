Keith Porter: Keeping a rare bird flying
In her Other Voices column published on Nov. 19, “¡Viva The Union!,” Scottie Hart nailed it. Local newspapers are dying everywhere … but not here. With the continued publication of The Union, our community is very, very fortunate.
Sure, we all have a gripe now and then. Too liberal; too conservative. Egad, a typo! The wrong name on a photo, the wrong date on an event. A missed delivery. What happened to Monday?
But far more important than the flaws and glitches endemic in every human venture (and every one of us!), The Union provides a major link in the fabric keeping us connected in our common purpose of making our community a special place.
My thanks to Don Rogers, Alan Riquelmy and all the others who continue the sometimes thankless task of keeping this increasingly rare bird flying. Viva indeed!
Keith Porter
Grass Valley
