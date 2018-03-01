Keith Porter: Guns: are you listening, Mr. LaMalfa?
March 1, 2018
Americans love their guns. I get it. I've always owned a gun.
But there is no possible justification for an assault-style weapon and high capacity magazines to be in the hands of a civilian. The only use for those weapons in civilian hands is to attack and destroy innocent people.
Yes, we should do more to help those with mental illness in our society, but in the context of another school massacre, that is a preposterous red herring. The relevant problem is that our legislators lack the courage to forego funding by the NRA and other groups in the gun lobby by enacting common-sense legislation to ban civilian ownership of assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines.
We must find and elect representatives with more guts and less willingness to listen to gun lobbyists.
Are you listening, Mr. LaMalfa?
Keith Porter
Recommended Stories For You
Grass Valley
Trending In: Letters
- Glenn Jennings: All statements about District Attorney can be corroborated
- Trina Kleist: NID climate change stories provide factual information
- Nancy Brost: Thanks for coverage of candidate forum
- Tom Swisher: Reckless statements from candidate for District Attorney
- James Olsen: Washington’s birthday and a poem about honesty
Trending Sitewide
- More snow on way for Nevada County
- Update: Interstate 80 reopened with chain controls in place, other restrictions
- Nevada County supervisors OK Alta Sierra, Penn Valley Dollar General; deny Rough and Ready store
- Layla Callahan, accused of robbery and kidnapping, makes bond in Nevada County
- Estate sale drew crowds to National Hotel in Nevada City