Keith Grueneberg: Thank you to the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council

The volunteers who staff the Banner Mountain Fire Lookout Tower, Oregon Peak Fire Lookout Tower and Wolf Mountain Fire Lookout Tower would like to thank the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council for providing updated communications equipment for each tower.

This equipment will help keep us up to date on local and adjacent fire traffic and for the efficient operation of the towers. Your contribution is greatly appreciated.

Keith Grueneberg

Banner Mountain volunteer