Keith Grueneberg: Thank you to the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council
August 13, 2018
The volunteers who staff the Banner Mountain Fire Lookout Tower, Oregon Peak Fire Lookout Tower and Wolf Mountain Fire Lookout Tower would like to thank the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council for providing updated communications equipment for each tower.
This equipment will help keep us up to date on local and adjacent fire traffic and for the efficient operation of the towers. Your contribution is greatly appreciated.
Keith Grueneberg
Banner Mountain volunteer
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Firefighters quickly knock down fire in Alta Sierra area (VIDEO)
- Power outage at Nevada County Fair; Firefighters knock down half-acre fire (VIDEO)
- Oak Fire burns 16 acres: Nevada County firefighters race to extinguish flames
- Nevada County sheriff: Deputies bust largest honey oil lab ever seen
- Forever ‘The Flower Lady’: Grass Valley mourns death of Foothill Flowers founder Marie Johnson