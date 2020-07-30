Keegan Henry: Restrict river use to locals during pandemic
I’m writing in regards to the swarms of out-of-town people flocking to our rivers. With the summer starting and quarantine continuing, the idea of a river trip appeals to many folks.
The outcome is hundreds of people from other area parking illegally, leaving there trash and crowding locals spots.
I’d love to see something similar to what NID did with Scotts Flat Lake where residency in Nevada or Placer counties was required.
Keegan Henry
Penn Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User