Keegan Henry: Restrict river use to locals during pandemic
Keegan Henry: Restrict river use to locals during pandemic

I’m writing in regards to the swarms of out-of-town people flocking to our rivers. With the summer starting and quarantine continuing, the idea of a river trip appeals to many folks.

The outcome is hundreds of people from other area parking illegally, leaving there trash and crowding locals spots.

I’d love to see something similar to what NID did with Scotts Flat Lake where residency in Nevada or Placer counties was required.

Keegan Henry

Penn Valley

