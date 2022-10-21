Katrina Paz: Alise Temores for school board

Alise Temores is a fierce and fair breath of fresh air that our schools need. She is calm and reasonable, educated and level-headed, and measured with her words and passion. She has been an active parent in the Pleasant Ridge School District and is now stepping up to ensure a quality education for her kids and those of the community.

Having worked in and with several Nevada County schools in various capacities for more than a decade, I can strongly attest to the importance of our elected officials having a direct connection to our students, schools, and education overall. She is not an outsider pushing a personal or political agenda. She listens and strives to understand before making decisions, as all leaders should. I can say the same for Wendy Willoughby and Ken Johnson, who are running for the high school board.

Our schools need experience, enthusiasm and leaders who put our kids’ interests above their own. Please be thoughtful of who you vote for to lead our schools.

Katrina Paz

Grass Valley