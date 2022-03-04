Katie McCamant: Support our teachers

I am a Nevada City homeowner and business owner whose daughter graduated from Nevada Union High School in 2009. I have been quite shocked at how the high school district board has been treating our teachers. Ignoring a thoughtfully created agreement (the cited MOU) would be bad behavior in the best of times. Doing so after these very difficult two years during the pandemic is just wrong.

Our teachers have been dealing with huge challenges during this pandemic: trying to teach online, ever changing guidelines, angry parents and kids dealing with mental health issues all while juggling the needs of their own families (kids at home, worry of bringing the virus home, vulnerable elders, etc.).

We can disagree on what might be the best pandemic guidelines, but to ignore the MOU and change guidelines against state policy without discussing it with the teachers on the front line shows our current board has no respect for our teachers.

Why would they want to keep teaching here when they are treated like that? Let’s support our teachers so they can focus their energies on the kids who depend on them, and know we have the teachers’ backs.

Katie McCamant





Nevada City