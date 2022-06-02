Katie McCamant: Nevada County’s history deeper than Gold Rush
I really appreciated the recent letter about the new plaque at Hirshman’s Pond. I had had the same reaction. Why are we not telling the longer history of this place?
So many plaques and monuments to the Gold Rush era, and so little acknowledgment of the people who were here before then, nearly wiped out by that destruction of all that was here before.
Our place here in the California foothills has a much longer and richer history than the Gold Rush. Let us talk of that longer history and the people who were here for thousands of years before us.
Katie McCamant
Nevada City
