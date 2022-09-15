Kathy Ogburn: Rural health care

I recently had a conversation with a close friend who learned that her primary physician was retiring. She called around and discovered that getting a new doc is a real challenge. Most are too booked to take new patients, many won’t accept her insurance. She found two in our county, but they were scheduling out to next year. She is still looking, though increasingly less optimistic.

How is it that the world’s richest country lags so far behind in rural medical access? Maybe docs make more money in cities, or we don’t have enough docs nationally, or maybe some other cause. In short, lack of access is a critical problem which can be remedied by popular policy.

Kermit Jones, a doctor running for Congress, 3rd District, seems intimately aware of the situation and recommends, among other actions, increasing the number of practitioners in rural areas.

I compared his stance with that of his opponent, Kevin Kiley. His website states nothing about augmenting rural health care. His only health care position regards COVID-19 mask mandates. From this issue alone, it looks to me like Dr. Jones seriously wishes to represent our needs and Mr. Kiley just seeks public employment.

Kathy Ogburn

Grass Valley