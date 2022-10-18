Kathy Ogburn: Return to the Dark Ages?

I’m old enough to remember when women did not have the right to make decisions regarding their body’s health. Devastating times.

Women’s reproductive rights is not only about women’s healthcare. It’s about responsible planning, population health and public health.

Ballots are arriving now. Know your candidates. Do your own research to be informed. This is what I learned:

Dr. Kermit Jones supports legislation that provides access to family planning and women’s healthcare. He says “I will always stand up to leaders of both parties who refuse to protect women’s health care.”

His opponent’s voting record puts women and their doctors in harm’s way. He voted against support of women’s reproductive rights. He voted against protecting a doctor’s license if practicing abortion. These are the same doctors who provide infertility testing, prenatal care, cancer screening, menopause treatment, etc.

Vote for a candidate astute enough to value women’s health because it impacts each and every one of us, all ages.

Eyes wide open, please! Vote for our health and well-being. Vote for Dr. Kermit Jones.

Kathy Ogburn

Grass Valley