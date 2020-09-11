Kathy Maschal Walsh: Thanks to Dahle for help on EDD claims
I would like to thank Senator Brian Dahle’s office, and specifically Sheldon, for his work to get my Pandemic Unemployment Claim reopened after EDD erroneously closed it without notification.
I would also like to let others who are having problems with their unemployment claim know they can contact Senator Dahle’s office for assistance.
Kathy Maschal Walsh
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User