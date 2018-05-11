Kathy Cridge: Drummond’s commitment to a fire safe county

The Executive Ad Hoc Committee of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County has voted not to renew the executive director's contract, an apparent reversal of last month's decision.

As noted in the March 22 minutes of the previous board meeting, "Chairman Cassella announced that the board had voted to renew Drummond's contract from July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019."

This just frosts me. Joanne has put her heart and soul into making this county more fire safe. She is everywhere: organizing volunteers for the booth at the fairgrounds, at the spaghetti feeds, coordinating Scotch Broom pulls, the chipping program and neighborhood clearing projects. What more could you ask of her?

Just like Sammie's Friends, who can fill those shoes better than Joanne Drummond? Perhaps it is time for another town hall.

Kathy Cridge

Rough and Ready