Kathy Cridge: Deeply grateful

Kathy Cridge

At the end of January, I spent about 10 days at our Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, most of the time on 2 South. I wish I could thank each and every staff member, from dietary to phlebotomy, and all the departments in between. From sparkly Ashley to the Wendys — all the nurses and CNNs. Each and every one did their very best to make me comfortable, no matter what time of the day or night. My room was across from the nurse’s station, and I heard the bells and ringers going non-stop. No matter what I needed or how busy they were, nobody ever said “it’s not my job,“ each and every one cheerfully fulfilled my needs. I am deeply grateful to all of you, I hold you in the highest regard.

Kathy Cridge

Rough and Ready

