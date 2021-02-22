Kathy Cridge: Deeply grateful
At the end of January, I spent about 10 days at our Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, most of the time on 2 South. I wish I could thank each and every staff member, from dietary to phlebotomy, and all the departments in between. From sparkly Ashley to the Wendys — all the nurses and CNNs. Each and every one did their very best to make me comfortable, no matter what time of the day or night. My room was across from the nurse’s station, and I heard the bells and ringers going non-stop. No matter what I needed or how busy they were, nobody ever said “it’s not my job,“ each and every one cheerfully fulfilled my needs. I am deeply grateful to all of you, I hold you in the highest regard.
Kathy Cridge
Rough and Ready
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Kathy Cridge: Deeply grateful
At the end of January, I spent about 10 days at our Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, most of the time on 2 South. I wish I could thank each and every staff member, from dietary…