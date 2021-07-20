Kathryn Gerwig: Mine concerns understated

Benjamin Mossman, president and CEO, Rise Gold Corp., met on July 16, 2020, for questions about the Idaho-Maryland Mine. These included ones about water pollution. The noise on a continuing basis may be legally low enough, but we can hear the noise from the county fair all over the valley. Roads will need to be rebuilt.

We just had an earthquake big enough to move my bed and sway things in the house. That was 100 miles away. Mr. Mossman said the earthquake fault on his drilling map and the empty mine shafts causing “sink holes” appearing aren’t important. I believe they are very important. This may destroy any ambiance in the entire county area.

Kathryn Gerwig

Grass Valley