Kathryn Davis: Shannan Moon has real vision

I would never vote for someone solely because of his/her gender. Now, what I am persuaded by is the candidacy of Captain Shannan Moon, not because she is a woman, but by what she has accomplished as a woman.

She was courageous to enter a male-dominated field with a patriarchal history. Think about Shannan coming into law enforcement and acquiring the supervision and management skills and years of boots-on-the-ground experience to not only serve as an officer, but to excel and come up through the ranks of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. Then Shannan institutes changes in the department that are unique, resisted by the status quo and ultimately successful.

Shannan Moon has demonstrated that she can not only serve and accomplish at the highest level, but that she has the commitment to do this under very tough circumstances, abnormal pressures and barriers. Aren't these the exact characteristics and accomplishments that we want in our next Sheriff?

Let's elect someone new, innovative, and talented, with a real vision and the experience to bring it to fruition. If you have questions for Shannan, check her web page at http://www.moonforsheriff2018.com. She is also available at many events to meet you and answer your questions.

Kathryn Davis

Grass Valley