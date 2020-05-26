Kathryn Davis: No, Mr. LaMalfa, we don’t lead the world in testing

Congressman LaMalfa posted a graph and congratulatory message on Facebook on May 7, stating “America leads the world in COVID-19 testing” (his graph compares the number of tests administered compared with Germany, Canada, Italy, France, South Korea and Japan, an odd grouping apparently cherry picked to support his claim).

The true test of success in COVID-19 testing is and always should be based on per capita data. The Oxford Martin School, University of Oxford’s “World Data,” as of the first week in May, shows that the U.S. at (24.4%) lags behind these countries when comparing the tests administered per 1,000 citizens — Portugal (47.7%), Italy (39.4%), Germany (32.8%), New Zealand (36.5%), Russia (34.1%), Spain (28.9%) Australia (28.3%) and several more than space here permits.

No Congressman, we are not leading the world in testing and you continue to insult our intelligence by trying to sell us simplistic, useless propaganda. If you, sir, take the time to read the comments on your post you will learn that hundreds of your constituents see right through this feeble manipulative attempt.

We will all be supporting, campaigning and voting for Audrey Denney in November.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Kathryn Davis

Grass Valley