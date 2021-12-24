Kathleen Shaffer: 10,000 Meals Project a success
Grass Valley Rotary sends thanks to the organizations, the businesses and volunteers who helped with the 10,000 Meals Project that benefits the food insecure in our community. Rotary’s funding enabled us to purchase the meals from the nonprofit Outreach Program.
They are now being distributed at the Food Bank and to schools and nonprofits that provide food in the county’s rural areas. Thanks to SPD Store Manager Ben Painter for working with us and volunteers representing Grass Valley Rotary, Gold Country Kiwanis, Food Bank Board, Western Sierra Medical Clinic and Jeff Goldman — plus Nevada County Probation Services. Great job, and thanks.
Kathleen Shaffer, president
Rotary Club of Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User