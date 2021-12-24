Kathleen Shaffer: 10,000 Meals Project a success

Grass Valley Rotary sends thanks to the organizations, the businesses and volunteers who helped with the 10,000 Meals Project that benefits the food insecure in our community. Rotary’s funding enabled us to purchase the meals from the nonprofit Outreach Program.

They are now being distributed at the Food Bank and to schools and nonprofits that provide food in the county’s rural areas. Thanks to SPD Store Manager Ben Painter for working with us and volunteers representing Grass Valley Rotary, Gold Country Kiwanis, Food Bank Board, Western Sierra Medical Clinic and Jeff Goldman — plus Nevada County Probation Services. Great job, and thanks.

Kathleen Shaffer, president

Rotary Club of Grass Valley