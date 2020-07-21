Kathleen Parsons: Something great happened the other day
I was in the company of a young man that I adore, no matter that he is 2 1/2 and I am 61. This little guy’s love of trucks is hard-wired. He can excitedly name many trucks but none bring out the joy that is expressed on seeing a fire truck! So we went looking, to get close to one.
We had the good fortune to see a gentleman walking towards a fire department vehicle. After explaining the situation we were told given the virus and precautions that climbing on trucks could not happen but they could do a drive by and wave! It was set up for 2 p.m. that day. The lead vehicle came by at 2 p.m. sharp, lights flashing and letting us know the truck was coming right behind. They stopped 5 feet from us, they waved, they honked, they ran the siren! My friend was open-mouth stunned. I was ridiculously ecstatic to be able to say, “They came just for you!”
In a world so full of turmoil it’s beyond heartwarming seeing something so special being done, just because they can. We waved as Nevada City Engine 5 drove towards home.
Kathleen Parsons, Court Appointed Special Advocate
Nevada City
