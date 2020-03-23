Kathleen Jones: Volunteers needed
Are you young and healthy? Do you suddenly have some time on your hands? Do you want a valid excuse to leave the house? Call one of the many community agencies that rely on volunteers and ask what you (and your friends) can do to help.
Many volunteers are retirees and have been asked to shelter in place. Can you help replace us? Be sure to wash your hands and stay well. And thank you!
Kathleen Jones
Grass Valley
