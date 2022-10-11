Kathie Keefer: Patti Ingram Spencer for supervisor

Patti Ingram Spencer is the best choice for Supervisor for District 3, that generally includes Grass Valley, Cedar Ridge and additional surrounding areas.

Patti Ingram Spencer was born and grew up in our community serving on many community service boards and helping people. She gained knowledge of how government works while serving on the Grass Valley City Council, and as Mayor. She served on the Nevada County Planning Commission learning about land use at the county level. She will not require on-the-job training and can begin serving as our supervisor immediately with the right knowledge and experience.

She understands the burden of taxes and does not advocate for more. She worries that they will hurt those who can least afford them.

Patti is interested in hearing people’s concerns about the Idaho-Maryland Mine and has an open mind about the impacts people may suffer. You can let her know your feelings as she walks door to door to talk to you or you can call her anytime.

With a deep sense of caring and responsibility, she is running for supervisor to serve the people, not the government. She listens to people and will use common sense to make responsible decisions.

Kathie Keefer

Grass Valley