Kathie Keefer: Leslie Lattyak is our choice
My husband, Jim (a retired attorney), and I have been extremely impressed with Leslie Lattyak in the 12 years we have known her. She is dedicated to her family and community. She’s intelligent, thoughtful, caring, reliable, and hardworking; in addition to being a great role model. Leslie is someone who steps up and seems to effortlessly fit it all in. She and her husband are raising two delightful, polite, respectful, smart, fun and responsible girls. One of them is a sophomore at Nevada Union High School and the other is upcoming. We’ve been grateful to have Leslie as a Union Hill School Board Trustee and we’d all be fortunate to have her financial expertise and sound mind on the Nevada Union School Board. Leslie Lattyak has our vote.
Kathie Keefer
Grass Valley
