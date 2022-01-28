Kathie Beckham: PG&E aims to stop California’s solar progress
Please understand that PG&E is lobbying the California Public Utilities Commission to add a monthly solar penalty fee to ratepayer bills and drastically reduce the credit solar consumers receive for selling excess power back to the grid.
If they get their way, Californians’ access to solar power will be blocked. These fees are going to make make it very expensive for people with solar power to continue using their systems.
PG&E wants people to believe that it is because of solar power that their rates are going up. All those bad people who believe in clean energy and a clean, green California are making it more expensive for all those who don’t have solar. Maximizing rooftop solar could save ratepayers $120 billion over the next 30 years.
In 2018 alone, rooftop solar and energy efficiency prompted the state to scale back more than 20 power line projects, saving $2.6 billion. This trend has continued since.
Solar power is efficient and battery generated power is clean. Rolling blackouts like those that occurred on Aug. 14 and 15, 2020, are avoidable if California builds more sun-charged batteries where people live, work, pray and play.
I would ask you to contact the governor and urge him not to give in the big utility companies and to side with solar power and encourage the continued growth of the solar industry for a brighter California future.
For more information check out this website: http://www.solarrights.org/SaveCaliforniaSolar to sign the petition to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Kathie Beckham
Grass Valley
