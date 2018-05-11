Katharine Wanamaker: Hodge all the way

We often hear that all politics are local. In presidential races we seem to forget this,which is why midterm elections are my favorite, which cut straight to the belly of the beast.

In the Board of Supervisors race between Hilary Hodge, a native Northern Californian who worked for nonprofits for close to 20 years, and incumbent Dan Miller, who is coming to the end of his first term. After considering Dan's record, the decision for me was simple: Hodge all the way.

Dan has a history of holding office and campaigns focused on affordable housing. Given that he is chair for the Regional Housing Authority, one would think he understands our need for affordable housing. Unfortunately, he has done little to promote or advocate for affordable housing, and housing in Nevada County is now more expensive and more scarce.

Hilary Hodge, as executive director of Sierra Commons, worked to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. As a case manager for low-income families, she has profound knowledge their needs. This has manifested in her a passion to address our housing problem, her commitment to bring affordable housing to Nevada County and work to help our homeless population. She knows when we invest in our people it leads to the greater success of our entire county.

I believe she knows where we can go as a county, if we have the tools and resources needed. I know Hilary Hodge will be a voice for all of us on the Board of Supervisors.

Katharine Wanamaker

