Kate Laferriere: Interfaith Food Ministry appreciates the summer support

During the summer, donations of food and funds are traditionally at their lowest. However, Interfaith Food Ministry knows they can depend upon Grocery Outlet.

For the third year in a row, during the month of July, generous shoppers, inspired by enthusiastic cashiers and the passion of owners Steve and Kim Smith raised over $14,000 in donations of food and funding in Grocery Outlet's Independence from Hunger Campaign! On Aug. 28, Steve Smith presented a check for $7,000 to Interfaith Food Ministry's Executive Director, Phil Alonso.

According to Phil, Grocery Outlet really helps Interfaith Food Ministry. "Hunger doesn't take a vacation. Grocery Outlet's support goes a long way in supporting our 6,335 clients."

The Independence From Hunger Campaign included selling prepackaged grocery bags containing much needed pasta, oatmeal, beans, rice and canned vegetables to be donated to Interfaith Food Ministry. The Grass Valley Grocery Outlet sold 1,314 bags of groceries worth $7,889 (500 more bags than in 2017). To promote the sale of the "packaged bags" for IFM, the Smiths sponsored a competition for the cashiers.

For the second year in a row, Sharon Lolli raised the most money and sold the most bags; despite being out for health reasons during the last week of July.

Kim Smith stated, "Sharon's smile and enthusiasm is infectious." Kim and Sharon, agree that the selling the bags really isn't that difficult. They believe that the success of Independence from Hunger is due to "the awesome Grass Valley community. Our customers really come through for us!"

Thank you, Grocery Outlet, for making "Feeding Families, Fueling Hope" a reality.

R. Kate Laferriere

Grass Valley