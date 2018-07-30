Kate Laferriere: Grass Valley Elks give their time, talent and treasure to Interfaith Food Ministry
July 30, 2018
The Grass Valley Elks, Lodge 538, live their motto, "Elks Care — Elks Share." Not only do members give their time and talent by volunteering to serve Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) clients, but Lodge 538 understands the financial support needed to consistently support those struggling with food insecurity.
Once again, without hesitation, the Grass Valley Elks have awarded the Beacon Grant of $2,000 to IFM. The Elks' continued generosity supports the vital "Egg and Peanut Butter Program;" providing essential protein for approximately 2,000 children.
Clients and volunteers of IFM deeply appreciate the Elks' outstanding compassion for those in need.
R. Kate Laferriere
Interfaith Food Ministry
