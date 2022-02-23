Katarine Quintana: Stalled in the U.S. Senate
President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda took many twists and turns this past year, but one thing has remained constant along that bumpy road. Most Americans support the environmental investments in the bill. Americans want to reduce our dependence on the dirty fossil fuels that endanger our health and environment, and clean up our air and water.
The U.S. House of Representatives already passed a robust $550 billion package of climate and environmental programs, including a 10-year extension for clean energy tax credits that can usher in a new decade of renewable growth. But even though it enjoys strong support, that package is stalled in the U.S. Senate.
Americans want this bill to pass, so what are they waiting for? The Senate should act on climate and get this necessary package of environmental investments across the finish line as soon as possible.
Katarine Quintana
Grass Valley
